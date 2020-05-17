Tired of Lockdown, New Yorkers Flood Local Bars, Beaches

New Yorkers have decided to ditch social-distancing rules this weekend, as huge crowds have been spotted in bars and at the beaches in the NYC-area, the New York Post reported on Saturday.
Citizens, mostly young people, have been spotted without masks, chatting, and drinking freely. Pictures have been shared on social media.
“Carry out” at a popular NYC bar. Does this look like social distancing? pic.twitter.com/xfzIdJbxxI— Double Dee (@DCdebbie) May 16, 2020
How do you tell people beaches are open in NYC when this is what happens on the subway trains/ platforms to the beaches on any nice day? Social distancing may be possible on beaches, but not on the MTA services to those beaches. pic.twitter.com/jvRuPytQta— Katie McFadden (@_KatieMcFadden_) May 16, 2020
A similar situation has been witnessed in New Jersey, where sun-seekers flocked to the beaches, according to a Twitter user, who noted how there was "little mask usage".
We went down to Belmar, which is close enough to me that my eye doctor’s office is there, and the beach/boardwalk was obscenely, obscenely packed with little mask usage. A lot of the license plates were out of state. I get that people need to go outside and recreate but https://t.co/QxKAmwDMo6— Jarrett Seidler (@jaseidler) May 16, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said earlier that beaches in the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware will open on 22 May for Memorial Day weekend with a limited capacity, adding that when social distancing is not possible, all visitors will have to wear face-coverings on the beach. However, any contact activities, including beach volleyball and football, will not be allowed.
