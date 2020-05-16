Joe Rogan Says Considering 'Jet' to Texas Due to California's Strict Lockdown Measures

UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan says he is tempted by the idea of moving to Texas if California does not ease its coronavirus-induced lockdown.
"Hey, I might move to Texas", Rogan said on his podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Wednesday. "If California continues to be this restrictive, I don't know if this is a good place to live."
Rogan confessed that the only reason he was staying in Los Angeles was that his friends and the Comedy Store were there, but said the taxes were unbearable, and if he cannot continue to perform standup there due to the stay-at-home order, he would rather do it in some other place.
"First of all, it's extremely expensive. The taxes here are ridiculous. And if they really say that we can't do standup until 2022… I might jet", Rogan said. "I like Houston but I don't know if I'd live in Houston", he continued, adding that, "Dallas is great".
In California, the most populous US state, citizens have been protesting against the stay-at-home-orders, demanding that the authorities reopen the state.
On 13 May, Governor Newsom signed a bill to extend the COVID-19 lockdown for three more months.
