US Agriculture Secretary Launches $3 Billion Program to Help Farmers Amid Pandemic

“Today, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump announced the launch of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. This is a $3 billion program to support farmers and provide food to our most vulnerable communities”, McEnany said.
The program is part of the $19 billion economic relief for farmers and includes the US government purchasing foods from local farmers and then providing it through local distribution centres to the people in need.
Trump announced in April that of the $19 billion in aid his administration will provide to farmers, $16 billion will be used for direct payment and $3 billion for purchases of food for distribution.
As of 15 May, the US has registered more than 1,412,000 COVID-19 cases and almost 86,000 fatalities related to the disease, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention count shows.
