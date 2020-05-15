US House of Representatives Votes to Allow Remote Attendance, Voting By Proxy

For the first time in 231 years, members of Congress are now permitted to cast votes and participate in hearings without needing to be present in the chamber.
According to the new voting guidelines put into place on Friday, lawmakers casting their vote remotely will be represented by a proxy on the floor and forced to abide by a strict set of rules.
“It is in keeping with the vitality of the House that we are doing this, not in opposition to the traditions of the House,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said prior to the vote, as reported by the New York Times.
However, many Republicans have expressed vocal disapproval of the Democrat-led allowance and have argued the matter's passage is representative of not only a break in a centuries-long tradition, but also a possible violation of the US Constitution.
Many have also cited the rules drawn up by the first US House of Representatives, which stated "no member shall vote on any question ... in any case where he was not present when the question was put by the Speaker."
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
