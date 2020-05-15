Register
20:34 GMT15 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Georgia Wildlife Officials Trying to Stop Invasion of Massive, Voracious Lizard Species

    Georgia Wildlife Officials Trying to Stop Invasion of Massive, Voracious Lizard Species

    Orianne Society
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107931/94/1079319408_0:0:1546:870_1200x675_80_0_0_329967fe241a6f85eb20a0bd8de92061.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005151079319499-georgia-wildlife-officials-trying-to-stop-invasion-of-massive-voracious-lizard-species/

    A species of massive lizard is causing concern for wildlife officials in the US state of Georgia, who are attempting to eradicate the invasive reptilian from the state after numerous sightings.

    The Argentine black and white tegu (Salvator merianae) is a massive lizard that can get as big as 4 feet long and weigh 10 pounds or more and is native to Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina. The reptiles have been very popular in the exotic animal trade, particularly in Florida, which sits close to Georgia and supports more non-native species of reptiles and amphibians than anywhere else in the world. 

    However, due to the lizards being released into the wild by owners or escaping, the invasive species is now causing trouble further up the East Coast in Georgia. The voracious, reptilian predators have been found consuming a variety of native wildlife. 

    “Tegus will eat the eggs of ground-nesting birds - including quail and turkeys - and other reptiles, such as American alligators and gopher tortoises, both protected species. They will also eat chicken eggs, fruit, vegetables, plants, pet food, carrion and small live animals, from grasshoppers to young gopher tortoises,” states the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). 

    According to the Orianne Society, which works to conserve critical ecosystems for imperiled reptiles and amphibians, this is now the third year in a row that full-grown, adult Argentine black and white tegus have been trapped in the wild in southern Georgia. The tegu lizard population was found in Tattnall and Toombs Counties and has the potential to spread rapidly.

    The sizeable lizards’ particular fondness for eggs makes their current proximity to gopher tortoise and eastern indigo snake populations in the state even more concerning. Georgia Southern University’s Department of Biology and the US Geological Survey are currently leading efforts to identify the extent of the population in order to evaluate eradication potential within the state.  

    Georgia’s winters have been hypothesized to be a potential deterrent for many invasive reptile species becoming established in the state. However, the three consecutive years of tegu captures strongly suggest the reptiles are able to survive the colder climate. There is also a possibility that adults have already bred, which would dramatically increase their number out in the wild.

    The Orianne Society says it is critical to remove invasive species early in the invasion process in order to stop them, and all tegu sightings should be immediately reported to Georgia DNR. 

    In a Facebook post earlier this week, the Orianne Society wrote, “Tegus seen in Georgia can and should be shot on sight.”

    Related:

    T-Bone of Contention: Texas Grocery Cashier Attacked by Customer Over Meat Buying Limit
    Photos: Students Living in China's COVID-19 Epicenter Return to School
    Grape Theft Auto: Dashcam Captures California Man Chugging Wine From Moving Big Rig
    Canadian Zoo Sends Pandas Home to China After Pandemic Frustrates Bamboo Imports
    Accidental Bleach, Disinfectant Poisonings Spike in US After Trump’s Injection Comments
    Tags:
    Georgia, invasive species, Lizards, lizard
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 May
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 May
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse