Register
19:07 GMT15 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Medical workers take a break outside a special COVID-19 area at Maimonides Medical Center on May 14, 2020 in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City

    Ousted American Doctor Warns US of ‘the Darkest Winter in Modern History’ Due to COVID-19

    © AFP 2020 / JOHANNES EISELE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (9)
    0 51
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107931/61/1079316155_0:0:3078:1733_1200x675_80_0_0_d03e15e9f866cdb5f4f2260daae20790.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005151079317577-ousted-american-doctor-warns-us-of-the-darkest-winter-in-modern-history-due-to-covid-19/

    Last month, Rick Bright, head of the US federal agency for the development of a coronavirus vaccine, was fired after he blew a whistle on the implications of the possible use of a drug that was earlier touted by President Trump as a potential therapy for COVID-19.

    In his online testimony to the Subcommittee on Health in the House of Representatives on Thursday, former Director of the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Rick Bright warned that the country may face an even worse crisis if the government fails to take additional measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

    He claimed that the US’ “window of opportunity is closing” and that “without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in [the] modern history” of the country.

    “First and foremost, we need to be truthful with the American people. Americans deserve the truth. The truth must be based on science. We have the world's greatest scientists. Let us lead. Let us speak without fear of retribution”, Bright underlined.

    The ex-BARDA head slammed the Trump administration over what he described as its failure to fulfil a “standard, centralised, coordinated plan" on the COVID-19 fight, arguing that the White House had missed "early warning signals" to curb the spread of the virus.

    Healthcare workers wear personal protective equipment in Brooklyn, New York City
    © REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
    Healthcare workers wear personal protective equipment in Brooklyn, New York City

    Bright remained downbeat about Washington’s optimism to make a coronavirus vaccine in around “a 12 to 18 month timeframe”.

    “My concern is that if we rush too quickly, and consider cutting out critical steps, we may not have a full assessment of the safety of that vaccine. So it will still take some time. I think 12 to 18 months is an aggressive schedule and I think it will take longer than that to do so”, the former BARDA boss suggested.

    He also said that he would "never forget" a recent email from Mike Bowen, the testimony hearing's other witness and the vice president of the medical supply company Prestige Ameritech; in the email, Bowen allegedly indicated that the US supply of N95 respirator masks was at a perilous level.

    “He said, 'We're in deep s**t. The world is’”, Bright testified, adding that he “pushed” the warning “to the highest levels” at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), also known as the Health Department, but that he got “no response”.

    "From that moment, I knew that we were going to have a crisis for health care workers because we were not taking action. We were already behind the ball”, the former BARDA director argued.

    The testimony came shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted that he had “never met” or “even heard of the so-called Whistleblower Rick Bright”, adding that he sees the ex-BARDA director as a “disgruntled employee, not liked or respected by people I spoke to and who, with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government”.

    Bright Fired as BARDA Director

    The remarks followed Bright being ousted in late April as the BARDA head after he opposed Trump’s drive to use a drug touted by POTUS as a possible coronavirus treatment.

    “Specifically, and contrary to misguided directives, I limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit. While I am prepared to look at all options and to think ‘outside the box’ for effective treatments, I rightly resisted efforts to provide an unproven drug on demand to the American public”, Bright pointed out in a statement at the time.

    Currently, he is looking to be reinstated to his capacity of the head of BARDA as the Office of Special Counsel reviews his complaint, reportedly referring to a "substantial likelihood of wrongdoing" related to his ouster.

    The House of Representatives’ Subcommittee on Health's Chairwoman Anna Eshoo, for her part, praised Bright as “the right person, with the right judgment, at the right time”. She added that “we can't have a system where the government fires those who get it right and reward those who get it completely wrong”.

    She spoke after Trump announced on Monday an additional $11 billion in aid to US states, territories, and tribal governments to increase the number of COVID-19 tests, which he claimed currently stands at about nine million. He said that 300,000 tests are being performed daily in the US, a doubling of testing capacity in just the last few weeks.

    The United States remains the country that has been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic thus far, with more than 1.3 million confirmed cases and over 83,900 fatalities, according to the latest estimates by the country’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (9)

    Related:

    ‘Second Wave’ of COVID-19 Infections in US Would Trigger Depression - Economist
    President Trump, US Administration Officials Hold Press Briefing on COVID-19 Testing - Video
    US COVID-19 Death Toll to Surpass 137K by August, National Model Finds
    US Unemployment Hits Record 14.7% in April, COVID-19 Penetrates White House Halls
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic, measures, crisis, government, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 May
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 May
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse