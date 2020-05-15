US President Trump Provides Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development - Video

US President Donald Trump is delivering a speech on the development of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The drive to create a vaccine was announced by President Donald Trump two weeks ago and involves a partnership between the Department of Defence and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
According to the president, a vaccine will be ready by the end of 2020 and its distribution will start almost immediately.
In the meantime, several US states are beginning to allow businesses to partially open up as a means to bolster the economy. The US has also earmarked about $3 trillion in COVID-19 relief packages.
