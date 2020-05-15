Register
08:18 GMT15 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Navy sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, who have tested negative twice for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), are asymptomatic and completed their off-ship quarantine or isolation, prepare to board the clean ship at Naval Base Guam May 1, 2020

    Five USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailors Retest Positive for COVID-19 After Return to Aircraft Carrier

    © REUTERS / US NAVY
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Nations Ramp Up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Global Tally Nears 4 Million (85)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107931/00/1079310035_0:175:2730:1711_1200x675_80_0_0_bd8ccf34a1494da8d4a765b1a2f0c7d6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005151079310658-five-uss-theodore-roosevelt-sailors-retest-positive-for-covid-19-after-return-to-aircraft-carrier/

    In late April, the US Navy said in a statement that crew members from the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt had started returning to the vessel for the first time since they were earlier moved ashore because of the COVID-19 outbreak on board.

    At least five sailors have again tested positive for the novel coronavirus after returning to the USS Theodore Roosevelt and resuming duty there, Navy spokesman Commander Myers Vasquez told CNN on Friday.

    He explained that these crew members previously tested positive for COVID-19 and were then moved ashore, meeting “rigorous recovery criteria” when in isolation.

    “The five [Theodore Roosevelt] sailors developed influenza-like illness symptoms and executed their personal responsibility by reporting to medical for evaluation”, Vasquez pointed out.

    He said that they were “immediately removed from the ship and placed back in isolation, their close contacts were mapped, and they are receiving the required medical care”.

    CNN also cited an unnamed US official as saying that about 18 other Theodore Roosevelt sailors who came in close contact with the infected crew members have also been taken off the ship and put under quarantine “out of an abundance of caution”.

    The developments come after the Navy said in a statement on Thursday that more than 2,900 aircraft carrier sailors had returned to the vessel since at least three sailors on board the Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

    The statement followed US President Donald Trump saying in early April that he supported a decision to remove USS Theodore Roosevelt Captain Brett Crozier over his “inappropriate” email regarding the COVID-19 outbreak on board the aircraft carrier.

    “I didn’t make the decision, the Secretary of Defence was involved and a lot of people were involved. I thought it was terrible what he did, to write a letter? This isn’t a class of literature”, Trump said at the time.

    This was preceded by then-US Navy Acting Secretary Thomas Modly announcing that he had decided to remove Crozier because the captain improperly sent an email about his concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak on the ship using channels that were not secure to convey confidential information.

    Modly resigned shortly after a leaked audio revealed last month that he described Crozier as "stupid" in an address to the ship's crew.

    Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) prepare to embark the ship after weeks of cleaning and essential watch standing
    USMC/Staff Sgt. Jordan Gilbert
    Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) prepare to embark the ship after weeks of cleaning and essential watch standing

    Also in April, the US Navy said that more than 3,900 sailors from an approximately 4,800-strong Theodore Roosevelt crew had been moved ashore to the Guam base. An unnamed senior Navy source, in turn, was quoted by CNN as saying late last month that at the time there were COVID-19 cases on 26 US Navy warships, which are in port or maintenance yards.

    According to Johns Hopkins University info, the US remains the worst-hit country, confirming over 1.4 million cases and around 85,000 fatalities from the coronavirus.

    Topic:
    Nations Ramp Up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Global Tally Nears 4 Million (85)

    Related:

    US Navy Evacuates Hundreds From Aircraft Carrier After Virus Outbreak - Secretary
    More Coronavirus Cases Found Among Crew of Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier - US Navy
    155 Crewmembers of US Aircraft Carrier Theodore Roosevelt Have Covid-19 After 44% of Crew Tested
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, aircraft carrier, responsibility, sailors, USS Theodore Roosevelt, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse