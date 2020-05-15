Sen. Loeffler Submits Documents to Justice Dept. Amid Insider Trading Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Senator Kelly Loeffler, (R-Georgia) has submitted financial documents to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Senate Ethics Committee amid a developing insider trading scandal, her office said.

"Senator Loeffler has forwarded documents and information to DOJ, the SEC, and the Senate Ethics Committee establishing that she and her husband acted entirely appropriately and observed both the letter and the spirit of the law. The documents and information demonstrated her and her husband’s lack of involvement in their managed accounts, as well as the details of those accounts. Senator Loeffler has welcomed and responded to any questions from day one", Loeffler's office said late Thursday, as quoted by the Georgia Recorder.

Earlier on Thursday, her office refuted rumours about Loeffler's insider trading, adding that no search warrant had been issued.

The move comes after The Daily Beast reported that Loeffler and her husband sold off up to $3.1 million in stocks after a private briefing for senators on the COVID-19 pandemic.

© REUTERS / Toni L. Sandys U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) asks questions during the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response, in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2020.

At the same time, the American media reported that the Justice Department has opened an investigation into US Senator Richard Burr over stock transactions made prior to a sharp stock market plunge due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the case, Burr (R-North Carolina) said he would step aside as a chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee over the scandal. Along with Burr, several other senators, including Loeffler, and California senator Dianne Feinstein also sold stock ahead of the market downturn, the reports suggest.