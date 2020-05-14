Global COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 300,000 - Johns Hopkins

The global number of COVID-19 cases is more than 4.4 million.
The data reveals that there are also more than 1.4 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the US, making it the country with the highest number of cases in the world. In addition, there are more than 85,000 COVID-related deaths in the US.
US states with the highest number of cases include New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts and California, in that order.
US President Donald Trump on Monday announced an additional $11 billion in aid to help contain the disease outbreak in the US. However, the US death toll continues to increase as dozens of states begin to lift lockdown measures and ease social distancing rules.
A forecasting model by researchers at the University of Washington estimated Sunday that more than 147,000 Americans will have died from COVID-19 by early August.
“The increase is explained primarily by people’s movements, as captured in anonymous mobility data from cellphones,” Dr. Christopher Murray, the director of the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said in a May 10 news release.
