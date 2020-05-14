Register
20:36 GMT14 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

    Over One-Third of COVID-19 Patients Experienced Kidney Failure, US Study Claims

    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107930/72/1079307214_0:225:3072:1953_1200x675_80_0_0_4273d1fe511314109004b53b92e69b9e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005141079307244-over-one-third-of-covid-19-patients-experienced-kidney-failure-us-study-claims-/

    A recent study based on New York medical system data has found that some 36.6% of patients diagnosed with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus also experienced acute kidney injury (AKI) and, in some cases, required dialysis to survive.

    Northwell Health, the largest health provider in New York State, issued a news release on Thursday, highlighting large-scale research examining the “alarming number” of patients who developed AKI after being hospitalized for a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

    AKI is a condition that occurs in relation to a sudden episode of kidney failure or damage. Though treatable, a kidney injury of this kind can often lead to death because of the resultant inability to filter waste inside the human body.

    During the study, a team of investigators with the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research analyzed electronic health records (EHR) of 5,449 patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus between March 1 and April 5.

    Researchers determined that 1,993 novel coronavirus patients (36.6%) had developed AKI during their hospitalization. Moreover, 780 of those 1,993 COVID-19 patients (39.1%) who developed AKI remained hospitalized at the study’s conclusion.

    The data analysis also showed “the link between respiratory failure and AKI was substantial.” Of all those hospitalized with the contagious respiratory disease, 285 patients required dialytic therapy at some point.

    It was revealed that 1,068 (89.9%) of the 1,190 COVID-19 patients who needed mechanical ventilation also developed AKI. Additional dialysis therapy was also necessary for 276 patients who received mechanical ventilation and developed AKI while hospitalized with the virus.

    Comparatively, only 9 (0.2%) of the 4,259 non-ventilated patients battling the novel coronavirus needed dialysis therapy.

    “We hope to learn more about the COVID-19 related AKI in the coming weeks, and that by sharing what we have learned from our patients, other doctors and their patients can benefit,” said Kenar D. Jhaveri, a medical doctor and researcher at the Feinstein Institutes and corresponding author of the study.

    Drs. Kenar Jhaveri and Steven Fishbane doing rounds at North Shore University Hospital on COVID-19 patients with acute kidney injury.
    Northwell Health/The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research
    Drs. Kenar Jhaveri and Steven Fishbane doing rounds at North Shore University Hospital on COVID-19 patients with acute kidney injury.

    The team clarified that a number of risk factors are tied to the development of AKI, including, but not restricted to, age, cardiovascular disease, hypertension and diabetes mellitus.

    “Researchers also found those of the Black race were at increased risk for developing AKI,” noted Northwell. According to the American Heart Association, hypertension and diabetes are more common among black Americans than non-Hispanic white Americans.

    The complete study can be found in the peer-reviewed journal Kidney International.

    Related:

    Pompeo Calls on China to Stop Attempts to Steal COVID-19 Research
    UN Predicts COVID-19 Pandemic to Diminish Global Economy by 3.2% in 2020
    White House Urging CDC to Alter COVID-19 Reporting to Lower US Death Toll - Report
    Bill Gates-Funded COVID-19 Tracking Program Halted Over FDA Requirements
    Russian Embassy Asks New York Times to Retract False COVID-19 Reports
    Tags:
    respiratory problems, data, study, research, New York, public health, CDC, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse