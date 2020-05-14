US President Trump Speaks at Owens & Minor, Inc. Distribution Center - Video

Sputnik presents a live broadcast of US President Trump delivering remarks at Owens & Minor, Inc. Distribution Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
This comes amid his visit to the centre where medical products for health care facilities are being made, including personal protective equipment which is in very high demand during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 14 May, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US stands at 1,398,393, with 84,575 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)