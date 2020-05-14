Trump Urges Senate to Call on Obama to Testify on ‘Biggest Political Crime’

The US President took to Twitter to get his message across.
If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama. He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2020
Trump was referring to the recent release of documents suggesting Obama knew the Justice Department and FBI created a crime to prosecute his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and illegally spied on other members of the Trump campaign.
