Register
09:25 GMT14 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule's emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, 19 January 2020

    Elon Musk is Selling More Properties Worth Nearly $100 Million After He Pledged to 'Own No House'

    © AP Photo / John Raoux
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/94/1079299476_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_42d48338a907aeab1a000b24a4d4ba6b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005141079299619-elon-musk-is-selling-more-properties-worth-nearly-100-million-after-he-pledged-to-own-no-house/

    “Possessions kind of weigh you down”, star inventor Elon Musk said last week as he reiterated his earlier promise to get rid of all his luxury properties around the world. According to the Tesla CEO, his girlfriend and mother of his newborn baby was kind of “mad” at him for the move.

    Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and one of the richest people in the world, has put four more properties in California up for sale, with a collective asking price of $62.5 million, Bloomberg reported, citing information on Zillow’s website.

    Another property listed “as for sale by owner” for $35 million is a mansion in Hillsborough, the real estate site reveals. Previously, the eccentric engineer listed his other two California homes in Bel Air for a combined asking price of $39.5 million, while noting that one of the houses, previously owned by late actor Gene Wilder, “cannot be torn down or lose any its soul”.

    This comes as the TeslaX CEO, who is considered to be the 31st-richest person in the world with a net worth of $35.9 billion, according to Forbes May 2020 estimates, announced this month that he will sell “almost all physical possessions”. Musk thus vowed to “own no house”, but noted that this made his partner pop-star partner Grimes, or Claire Elise Boucher, who just gave a birth to his sixth child with a musical name X Æ A-12, “mad” at him.

    ​Commenting on the controversy surrounding his gesture, Musk explained in a podcast with comedian Joe Rogan last week that “possessions kind of weigh you down” in a political sense, as people tend to have a poor view of billionaires and “attack” those with a large amount of assets.

    “They're kind of an attack vector, you know? People say, ‘Hey, billionaire, you've got all this stuff’. Well, now I don't have stuff. Now what are you going to do?”, Musk said in the podcast.

    In the meantime, some reports emerged that the Tesla chief executive was actually low on cash and was mostly living off money borrowed from various financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, as most of his assets were invested in his founding companies.

    Musk has also recently entered a legal battle with Alameda County, after the local health officials forbade him to reopen a Tesla car factory in California amid coronavirus restrictions. The entrepreneur slammed the ban and vowed to resume production anyway, while also threatening to ultimately move Tesla’s headquarters to Texas or Nevada.

    Tags:
    California, Grimes, SpaceX, Tesla, Elon Musk, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse