Hugh Jackman Compares 'Tranquil and Bizarrely Empty' NYC to Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Australian–British actor, singer, and producer Hugh Jackman, who has been self-isolating in New York with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, and their two children during the coronavirus pandemic, has compared NYC to a "post-apocalyptic movie", as the once-vibrant city has turned "tranquil and bizarrely empty".
In an interview to WHO Magazine, the 51-year-old said that the current situation has made him concerned for his children.
“I mainly worry for my kids right now. I'm not scared for myself. I am worried about them, their mental state, school, not being around friends and the disruption,” Hugh added.
Earlier, Hugh and his wife Deborra-Lee urged fans to stay home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,390,734, including 84,133 fatalities. The state of New York has registered more than 348,000 cases of the coronavirus with more than 27,000 deaths.
