Register
12:23 GMT13 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People walk past a makeshift memorial for the slain and injured victims of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio in August 2019.

    ‘Death is the Only Mortal’: Ohio Gunman’s Notebook Gives ‘Small Glimpse’ Into Demented Mind 

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107928/31/1079283163_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_de1d394d795675c1065f9211fc1b01ae.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005131079291081-death-is-the-only-mortal-ohio-gunmans-notebook-gives-small-glimpse-into-demented-mind/

    On 4 August 2019 nine people were shot dead and 17 wounded when a gunman went on the rampage in Dayton, Ohio. The gunman was identified as Connor Betts, but nine months later the full picture of why he had carried out the massacre still has not emerged.

    Two crime podcasters in the United States have unearthed several pages of a notebook belonging to a man who carried out a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio last year and they say it gives a “small glimpse” into his mind.

    Two separate mass shootings took place in the United States within 24 hours of each other in August 2019.

    ​First, white supremacist Patrick Crusius, 21, strolled into a Wal-Mart supermarket in El Paso, Texas, and shot dead 23 people. It later emerged he was deliberately targeting Latino customers and staff and had posted a white nationalist manifesto on the 8chan messageboard.

    Thousands of miles to the east a Twitter profile belonging to Connor Betts, 24, was following the El Paso shooting closely and, according to Forbes magazine, liked several posts which condemned the gunman’s xenophobic agenda.

    But later that night Betts wandered into the Oregon historic district of downtown Dayton, shot dead his sister Megan - a transgender man, who identified as Jordan - and eight other people outside a popular nightclub, Ned Pepper’s Bar.

    Betts was then gunned down by police officers who responded within seconds.

    Chris Duett and Andrew Dodge, who produce the Criminal Perspective podcast, have obtained three pages of one of Betts’ notebooks which the FBI recovered, and explained what it contained.

    Demonstrators gather as President Donald Trump arrives at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio to visit survivors of the August 2019 shooting.
    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    Gun control campaigners in Dayton, Ohio after the August 2019 shooting

    Mr Duett said: “It seems to be a lot of scribbled band names and possibly some band lyrics or personal thoughts from Betts. We haven’t fully analysed the contents.”

    Among the lyrics scrawled in the notebook are "Death is the only mortal" and "Animal I have become."

    Betts had been singing in a pornogrind band called the Menstrual Munchies, whose lyrics were described by Buzzfeed reporter Ellie Hall as “dark” and “misogynistic.”

    Mr Dodge said the notebook was mainly scribbled band names and added: "To think there's a wealth of knowledge on the inner working of Betts’ mind within that material would be absurd. But I’m sure it offers a very small glimpse."

    ​Betts’ ex-girlfriend Caitlyn Johnson later told the Toledo Blade newspaper there had been several “red flags” which she had ignored.

    She said he was fascinated with shooting sprees and was suspended from high school in 2012 after drawing up a “hit list” and a “rape list” of fellow students.

    Betts’ social media accounts also showed he was on the Left and supported Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren at various times.

    Mr Duett said: “We personally don’t have any firsthand knowledge of Connor Betts’ personal beliefs or any political or social agenda he may have carried. There may be reports of some left-wing ideals that he carried, but it’s nothing we can substantiate.”

    It was widely reported that Betts was intoxicated at the time of the shooting but he had purchased his AR-15 automatic rifle legally.

    Mr Duett said: “The coroner who conducted the autopsy on Betts had stated that he had cocaine, alcohol and Xanax in his system as well as vape pen and a bag of cocaine in his pocket at the time of the shooting.”

    He added: “The weapon used in the attack was purchased legally. I do know that it was a modified weapon but I’m not sure if the modifications done to the weapons were legal.”

    Tags:
    AR-15, mass shooting, El Paso, Ohio
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at bathing suits in a Cap 3000 department store in Saint Laurent du Var near Nice as France softens strict lockdown rules put in place to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 11 May 2020.
    Back to Normal? Scenes of Daily Life in Europe as Countries Start Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse