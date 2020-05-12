Pence Distancing Himself From Trump After Aide Tested Positive for COVID-19

"The Vice President has made the choice to keep his distance for a few days. I would just note that's his personal decision to make", McEnany said. McEnany added there is no information on how long Pence will remain isolated from Trump.
On Friday, Trump confirmed that Pence's spokesperson Katie Miller tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, one of Trump's valets also tested positive for the disease.
On Monday, Trump told reporters that he feels no vulnerability to COVID-19 despite the recent cases in the White House.
On 10 May, shortly after Bloomberg reported that US Vice President Mike Pence started self-isolation, a press secretary for Pence denied the reported decision, noting that the vice president "plans to be at the White House tomorrow".
The United States has about 1.32 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and around 80,000 deaths caused by the disease as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
