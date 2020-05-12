White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Holds Briefing - Video

Sputnik presents a live broadcast of the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's briefing.
On Monday, the briefing was held by US President Donald Trump himself, and it took him about an hour to answer all the questions from the media concerning the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Trump has been his own spokesman for weeks and briefed the media almost on a daily basis. The White House has held no press briefings for some time before McEnany took over the post.
As of 12 May, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US stands at 1,354,504, with 81,076 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
