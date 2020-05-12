Biden Campaign, DNC Raise Over $60 Million in April for Presidential Bid

"I'm proud to announce that for the month of April, we raised $60.5 million between my campaign and the Democratic National Committee", Biden said in the statement on Monday. The average campaign contribution was $32.63, the statement noted.
Biden remains the presumptive presidential hopeful to challenge incumbent Donald Trump in the 3 November elections, after Senator Bernie Sanders wrapped up his bid for the Democratic Party's nomination in April.
The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to be held from 17 August to 20 August in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Earlier in the month, Joe Biden won a Democratic presidential primary in Kansas conducted wholly by mail because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, taking 77 percent of the vote.
