Register
21:54 GMT11 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020

    Bernie Sanders Says He Is 'Unlikely' to Run for Presidency Again

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107892/96/1078929664_0:0:3068:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_db155f4213020d347d08f905c73de488.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005111079275321-bernie-sanders-says-he-is-unlikely-to-run-for-presidency-again/

    Following a series of defeats in large primary states, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced that he would be suspending his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the presumptive nominee to take on President Trump in November.

    Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said on Monday that it is "unlikely" that he will make another run for the presidency in the future.

    While speaking to the Washington Post, the 78-year old socialist senator from Vermont said that a third presidential campaign would be extremely improbable.

    “I think it’s very, very unlikely that I will be running for president ever again”, Sanders said in the interview.

    The self-described democratic socialist added that "next time around" voters would probably see "another candidate carrying the progressive banner".

    The senator told the Washington Post that presumptive-Democratic nominee Joe Biden on his worst day would be "1,000 times better than Trump on his best day".

    He reaffirmed, however, that he and the former vice president “have very serious disagreements on policy”.

    “It's just hard for me to imagine how anybody can defend the current structure of our health care system", he said in reference to Biden's support for expanding the existing Obamacare system.

    Sanders became the final candidate last month, in a string of contenders for the presidential nomination, to drop out of the race after a series of primary losses and the sudden revival of the Biden campaign.

    The suspension saw the end of his second bid for the White House, which began in February of last year. Until February, Sanders was the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination due to his victory in the New Hampshire primary along with a landslide win in the Nevada caucuses.

    While Vice President Biden's campaign floundered, he was suddenly resuscitated after a number of other candidates suddenly dropped out, leading to a coalescing of the moderate Democratic vote in the South Carolina primary, which was followed by a series of victories throughout March.

    The Sanders Movement

    The independent senator shocked the world in 2016 after announcing an outsider bid for the Democratic nomination.

    The largely-unknown Sanders took on veteran Democrat Hillary Clinton, winning key early states like New Hampshire and bringing together a mass movement of largely young people in support of policies such as Medicare-for-all and a $15 minimum wage.

    In both races, the Democratic Party has been accused of actively working to prevent Sanders from winning the nomination and undermining his campaign.

    Leaks of emails between top staffers at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) revealed derision of the Sanders campaign among party chiefs.

    The committee’s chairwoman, Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, favoured Hillary Clinton over the Vermont senator and worked to keep him from winning.

    US President Donald Trump has also accused the DNC of "rigging" the contest against Sanders and accusing former candidate and fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren of remaining in the race just long enough to split the vote in states where Biden and Sanders were neck and neck.

    Since his 2016 campaign, polling has shown that support for his policy platform has increased among a majority of US voters. While Sanders himself may not run for president again, his impact has made him one of the most effective politicians in recent history.

    Related:

    Bernie's Personal Endorsement of Biden Doesn't Mean His Base Will Follow Suit – US Academics
    Biden Gets Boost From Obama's Endorsement - Will Bernie Supporters Follow Suit?
    'Outrage': Bernie Sanders Protests Cancellation of Democratic Primaries in New York Due to COVID-19
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Biden 2020, Joe Biden, Bernie2016, Bernie 2020, Bernie Sanders
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse