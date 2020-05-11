Register
21:43 GMT11 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Monday, April 13, 2020 file photo, a patient arrives in an ambulance cared for by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns outside NYU Langone Medical Center in New York

    US COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 80,000 as Trump Ups Testing Funds

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    US
    Get short URL
    3110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107900/82/1079008226_0:98:3072:1826_1200x675_80_0_0_457034668c40332cbcd512ac86c09bbf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005111079275282-us-covid-19-death-toll-tops-80000-as-trump-ups-testing-funds/

    The number of COVID-related American deaths surpassed 80,000 on Monday, as US President Donald Trump announced an additional $11 billion in support to US states, territories and tribal governments to aid COVID-19 testing.

    As of Monday afternoon, there have been 80,087 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 1.3 million confirmed cases in the US, according to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University.

    New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts and California face the highest numbers of infections. The death toll increase comes as Trump announced an additional $11 billion in aid to help contain the disease outbreak. However, the US death toll continues to increase as dozens of states begin to lift lockdown measures and ease social distancing rules.

    Trump on Monday told reporters at the White House that the US has already conducted 9 million tests for the novel coronavirus. He confirmed that 300,000 tests are being conducted daily - a doubling of testing capacity in the last few weeks. On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed that it had authorized a COVID-19 antigen test, which it described as a "new category of tests for use in the ongoing pandemic." 

    "These diagnostic tests quickly detect fragments of proteins found on or within the virus by testing samples collected from the nasal cavity using swabs," the FDA explained in a news release.

    "Antigen tests will play a critical role in the fight against COVID-19 and we will continue to offer support and expertise to help with the development of accurate tests, and to review and monitor marketed tests to ensure accuracy, while balancing the urgent need for these critical diagnostics," the FDA added.

    A forecasting model by researchers at the University of Washington estimated Sunday that more than 137,000 Americans will have died from COVID-19 by early August.

    “The increase is explained primarily by people’s movements, as captured in anonymous mobility data from cellphones,” Dr. Christopher Murray, the director of the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said in a May 10 news release.

    Globally, more than 4 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed, and more than 284,000 people have died as a result.

    Related:

    Scottish Tory Leader Demands to See 'Evidence' Behind First Minister's Coronavirus Strategy
    Russian President Putin Holds Meeting on the Coronavirus Situation in Russia - Video
    Putin Says Russia's Coronavirus-Related Days Off Work to End Tuesday
    Life After Quarantine: Paris Comes Back to Life After 8-Week Coronavirus Lockdown – Photos, Videos
    White House to Give US States $11 Billion for Coronavirus Testing
    Tags:
    deaths, funding, testing, coronavirus, COVID-19, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse