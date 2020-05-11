After Elon Musk Threats, California Will Allow Tesla Plant to Reopen as Soon as Next Week

The California-based electric vehicle and clean energy company notified workers via company email that the furlough has ended and employment will resume in the coming days.
Tesla's Fremont plant has been closed since March 23, a week after the Alameda County issued its stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Musk caused a commotion on social media over the weekend after he threatened to move the factory from California to Nevada or Texas.
Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020
Speaking on California's relationship with the auto manufacturer, Newsom expressed on Monday that he has known the company's CEO "for many, many years" and has "great reverence for their technology," reported Politico's Jeremy White. He added that California "has substantively supported" Tesla for many years and predicts the state will have a decades-long relationship with the company."
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)