President Trump, US Administration Officials Hold Press Briefing on COVID-19 Testing - Video

On Monday, Donald Trump and officials from the US government held a press briefing on coronavirus testing at the White House.
On Saturday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and one of the leading members of the task force, along with Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, began self-quarantine after coming in contact with a person at the White House who had tested positive for COVID-19.
As of 11 May, 15 US states are still “shut down” or upholding related restrictions and stay-at-home orders, while the remaining 35 states have either partially reopened or have announced reopening measures that will begin in the coming weeks.
