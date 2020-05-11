Register
15:44 GMT11 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who had clashed with the state's Native American tribes on several occasions.

    Stand-Off in South Dakota as Governor Takes on Sioux Tribes Over COVID-19 Checkpoints

    © AP Photo / James Nord
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107927/17/1079271776_0:0:3000:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_a43fc126f197b57321ab26a31b156bc7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005111079272122-stand-off-in-south-dakota-as-governor-takes-on-sioux-tribes-over-covid-19-checkpoints/

    The US state of South Dakota contains some of the largest Native American reservations in the country. The state’s governor, Kristi Noem - who once won a Snow Queen beauty title - is now at loggerheads with tribal authorities after they set up checkpoints.

    ​The Republican governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, has ordered two Native American tribes to remove road checkpoints they set up in an attempt to keep the coronavirus out of their reservations.

    She says she will sue if they do not remove them but the tribes say they have the right to control who enters their land under federal law.

     

    ​The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has rejected Mrs Noem’s ultimatum while the Oglala Sioux Tribe - which controls Pine Ridge reservation, close to the Nebraska border - has yet to respond.

    It is potentially the biggest showdown between the authorities and the Native American tribes since 1973, when the Pine Ridge reservation was at the centre of a violent stand-off between the FBI and the American Indian Movement (AIM).

    Two AIM activists were shot dead and 14 went missing while two FBI agents were injured in a shootout at Wounded Knee, close to the scene of the infamous massacre of hundreds of Native American men, women and children in 1890.

    ​Mrs Noem, 48, was crowned Snow Queen in 1990 while at high school and has proved to be a cool and calculating politician and is an enthusiastic supporter of US President Donald Trump.

    South Dakota has had more than 3,00 confirmed cases and 31 deaths but Mrs Noem has not put the state into lockdown.

    She told Fox News last month: “I took an oath when I was in Congress, obviously, to uphold the constitution of the United States. I believe in our freedoms and liberties. What I’ve seen across the country is so many people give up their liberties for just a little bit of security, and they don’t have to do that.”

    Last month it became the first state to hold trials to test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine.

    On Friday, 8 May, she sent letters to the tribal leaders demanding they remove checkpoints on state highways which are designed to stop people with coronavirus coming onto tribal land.

    She wrote: "We are strongest when we work together; this includes our battle against Covid-19. I request that the tribes immediately cease interfering with or regulating traffic on US and State Highways and remove all travel checkpoints."

    ​But Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe accused her of "continuing to interfere in our efforts to do what science and facts dictate seriously undermine our ability to protect everyone on the reservation."

    Mr Frazier told the governor: "Ignorant statements and fiery rhetoric encourage individuals already under stress from this situation to carry out irrational actions. We invite you to join us in protecting the lives of our people and those that live on this reservation. I regretfully decline your request."

    Residents of the Cheyenne River reservation are being allowed off it to go to  medical appointments or fetch supplies but have been given health questionnaires to fill in.

    Mrs Noem has had run-ins before with the tribes - in May 2019 she was told by the Oglala to stay away from Pine Ridge after she led efforts to pass a law targeting demonstrations against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

    Last month Native American tribal leaders complained about the "very slow" rate of passing out federal funding to help them tackle COVID-19.

    In 1868 the United States signed the Fort Laramie treaty, creating the Great Sioux Reservation - the southern and western half of present day South Dakota.

    But when gold was found in the sacred Black Hills - known as Paha Sapa - the US government reneged on the treaty, leading to a war and the Battle of the Little Bighorn, in which General Custer’s forces were defeated and killed.

    The US government sent in more troops and eventually defeated Crazy Horse and his armies.

    The Great Sioux Reservation was dismantled and the Lakota (Sioux) tribes were given smaller pieces of land in generally less fertile areas.

    Many reservations, like Pine Ridge, suffer from endemic poverty and alcoholism. 

    Tags:
    Republican, coronavirus, COVID-19, South Dakota
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse