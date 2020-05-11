Texas Shooting: Fort Worth Police Respond to Gunfire as Multiple People Reported Injured

Fort Worth Police responded to the gunfire from Wilbarger park on Sunday evening, having arrived to Golden Gate Church on Wilbarger Street. Fort Worth Star Telegram reported on four people injured after the incident, including two critical injures, one serious and one minor.
The shooting took place at about 6:30 p.m. at Village Creek Park, as shown by Fort Worth police traffic.
#MEDIA— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) May 11, 2020
PIO en route to Wilbarger Park in reference to the shooting. Will share staging area once we arrive.
Users shared the photos and videos allegedly taken in the area of the reported shooting.
We are in southeast Fort Worth where police are investigating several shootings at Village Creek Park at the corner of Wilbarger and Wilhelm st. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/GEgm7Mynpl— Sophia Beausoleil (@SophiaNBC5) May 11, 2020
Police sirens can be heard on the video as people run away from the site.
Funky Town Tx 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9KEif8y14N— B (@Basell34) May 10, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)