Register
00:25 GMT11 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a daily briefing at North Shore University Hospital, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhasset, New York, U.S., May 6, 2020.

    Andrew Cuomo Notifies Other US States of Mysterious COVID-Related Illness in Children as Three Die

    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107926/59/1079265963_0:144:3072:1872_1200x675_80_0_0_fcb3f6d44d4df3aa07b817978c9527ee.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005111079265677-andrew-cuomo-notifies-other-us-states-of-mysterious-covid-related-illness-in-children-as-three-die/

    New York, the worst coronavirus-hit state in the US, is slowly stepping down from its virus peak, as daily infection figures have fallen on Sunday to levels not seen since 27 March.

    New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday sent an alert to governments and health officials across all other 49 US states concerning a new and mysterious syndrome that appears to be associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infectious disease and causes severe illness and even death among young children.

    Cuomo said that the new syndrome has claimed lives of three children, one in New York City and two in the counties of Westchester and Suffolk. All three children, the youngest of whom was aged 5, while the oldest was a teenager, showed signs of blood vessel inflammation.

    “NYS DOH [New York State Department of Health] is today issuing a notice to all other 49 state health departments to notify them of this situation,” Cuomo said on Sunday during his daily coronavirus briefing.

    The governor said that state health experts are currently observing 85 children with coronavirus-related illness. The state is also investigating the death of two other children.

    The children, who tested positive for the virus, were said to be experiencing inflammation of blood vessels or the heart, instead of the ordinary COVID-19-related symptoms.

    Cuomo said that the symptoms that appeared in the reported cases were similar to toxic-shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease, an unexplained illness that mainly affects children under 5.

    “It’s possible that these cases were coming in and were not diagnosed as related to COVID, as they don’t appear as COVID,” the governor said. “It may even be probable that this exists in other states and we want to make sure they are aware of it”.

    Cuomo noted that the state health department is urgently working alongside the New York Genome Center and the Rockefeller University to carry out more research on the new syndrome.

    Health experts in New York first noted the mysterious syndrome appearing in children about a month ago, during the peak of the spread of the pandemic in the state, according to The New York Times.

    Doctors believe that children with weak immune systems are at high risk for the syndrome.

    New York Health Commissioner and pediatric cardiologist Dr. Howard Zucker on Sunday urged US parents to pay more attention to the symptoms of the potentially deadly syndrome, which is now officially termed “pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome”.

    “I would tell parents that if your child has any nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pallor - the color of their face changing, the color of their lips and fingers - if they have any chest pains... they should call their doctor and they need to be evaluated,” Zucker said during the state coronavirus briefing.

    Related:

    It's Persian Gulf, 'Not New York Gulf': Rouhani Warns US Against Moves in Region - Report
    US Navy Announces Discharge of Last COVID19 Patient From USNS Comfort, Leaving NY by End of April
    Epstein Arranged Prince Andrew's Meetings With Three Young Women in NY Mansion, Model Claims
    US Hospital Ship Comfort Can Be Redeployed as New York Has Enough Hospital Capacity - Cuomo
    Cuomo Outlines 12-Step Plan to Start New York's Reopening After COVID-19 Outbreak
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, syndrome, children, Andrew Cuomo, New York, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse