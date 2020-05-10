Tesla Announces Reopening of Plant in California, Files Lawsuit Against Local Authorities

Tesla will resume its operations in Fremont, California, the company announced on its official blog. According to the Tesla team, the car manufacturer also filed a lawsuit on 9 May, asking the court to invalidate the Alameda County orders preventing the plant from restarting operations.
"Given the governor's recent guidance, which is supported by science and credible health data, the state and federal government's classification of vehicle manufacturing as national critical infrastructure, and our robust safety plan, Tesla has started the process of resuming operations", the official statement read.
Tesla stressed it will "put people back to work in a safe and responsible manner", also providing increased safety for its workers amid the pandemic.
Alameda County officials previously stated that Tesla does not meet the criteria and it must not reopen. The company, however, slammed the decision in the lawsuit, saying that the "power-grab not only defies the governor's order but offends the federal and California constitutions".
Counties in the San Francisco area were some of the first to introduce severe lockdown measures and stop industries in the country. The Fremont plant was shuttered on 23 March under a six-county order, which was later extended through 31 May. At the moment, the state has reported 64,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the death toll in California at 2,678.
