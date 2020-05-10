Top Republican Issues 'Urgent Call to Arms', Saying Dems Try to 'Steal' California Election - Report

The Republicans' complaints come amid the Democratic party opening a new in-person voting centre in an under-served area of the county that typically votes Democratic, and was reportedly done to provide easy access to voting locations for diverse communities.

The chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), Tom Emmer, sent a memo to all House Republicans with what he characterized as an "urgent call to arms" due to a purported threat by the Democratic Party "to steal" the election for California's 25th Congressional District Seat set to take place on Tuesday, according to Fox News.

"We're issuing an urgent call to arms regarding the vote-by-mail CA-25 special election happening this Tuesday", Emmer's memo allegedly said.

US President Donald Trump fueled concerns by tweeting that the upcoming election is "rigged" and claiming that the reasoning behind the allegations of vote rigging are that Republican candidate Mike Garcia "is winning by a lot" over rival Democrat Christy Smith.

Governor @GavinNewsom of California won’t let restaurants, beaches and stores open, but he installs a voting booth system in a highly Democrat area (supposed to be mail in ballots only) because our great candidate, @MikeGarcia2020, is winning by a lot. CA25 Rigged Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2020

​Garcia tweeted that Democrats are "desperate and trying to change the rules to steal an election", as the election was supposed to be conducted by mail ballots.

The Democrats have fended off the accusations, noting that the last-minute voting centre announced in Lancaster is designed to provide "adequate access for voters of color" for the election process.

We’re sorry the @NRCC & @MikeGarcia2020 don’t believe voters, especially voters of color, in Lancaster should have adequate access to voting centers in their city to vote. We & @ChristyforCA25 believe everyone should be able to vote safely in their communities. #sorrynotsorry https://t.co/SMMGUuz1G5 — LA County Democratic Party (@LAdemocrats) May 9, 2020

​Dem candidate Smith torched Trump's accusation of "rigged elections", and suggested that the POTUS "does not want a majority African American, Latino community" to vote.

This president doesn’t want a majority African American, Latino community to vote. Is this the official position of his chosen candidate @MikeGarcia2020? In CA we believe in expansive voting rights. We also believe in states’ rights. Why don’t you Mr. President? https://t.co/1Qiqb6UL2v — Christy Smith (@ChristyforCA25) May 9, 2020

​The Lancaster voting centre was announced on Friday, among nine other voting spots opened for the special election. The congressional district seat is desired by Republicans eager to gain additional power after a 2018 election "blue wave". Currently, the seat belongs to GOP congressman French Hill.