Register
13:10 GMT09 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Magician Roy Horn speaks at a tribute to the late German artist Jurgen Aldag during an arts festival at the Hofbrauhaus in Las Vegas, Nevada March 26, 2006.

    ‘I Can’t Believe He’s Gone’: Pop Culture Magician Roy Horn Dies of COVID-19

    © REUTERS / Steve Marcus
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107925/63/1079256346_0:87:2924:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_82b86f830fdf3ca66de1dbafecbf7bdc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005091079256141-Roy-Horn-COVID-19/

    Mr Horn joins a lineup of celebs who have contracted the Coronavirus, including singer Pink, actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, and fellow magician Dynamo.

    Renowned pop-culture icon and magician, Roy Horn, has died at the age of 75 after contracting the Coronavirus.

    The entertainer, best known as one half of the performing Siegfried & Roy made famous by their lion and tiger shows in Las Vegas, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was said to be “responding well to treatment.” However, Mr Horn’s health suddenly took a turn for the worst due to complications and he eventually died of the disease.

    Siegfried Fishbacher, the other half of the duo, issued a statement saying that, “today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend.”

    “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried. Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life.”

    The tributes continued to pour out.

    Actor and former Mr Universe, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is widely quoted as saying that, “I always loved seeing Siegfried & Roy, two great immigrants who set a new standard for entertainment. No one could match their talent and energy. They literally had the best show in the history of Vegas. I loved watching Roy's magic and stunts. I can't believe he's gone.”

    “I'll always be grateful for their big hearts and kindness. When my mom came to visit, it was a big deal for her to see Siegfried and Roy, and they made her feel like the queen. My thoughts are with Roy's family, Siegfried, and all of their fans.”

    The two men came originally came from Germany to the US and made their debut in a 1990 Las Vegas show at The Mirage hotel and casino performing magic tricks and showcasing a lineup of big cats to awestruck audiences.

    However, things took a turn for the worse in October 2003 when one of the tigers Roy was using during a show attacked him.The attack caused a series of major injuries to Roy, limiting his ability to move and speak.

    Tags:
    Las Vegas, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faces of the Great Patriotic War
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse