‘I Can’t Believe He’s Gone’: Pop Culture Magician Roy Horn Dies of COVID-19

Mr Horn joins a lineup of celebs who have contracted the Coronavirus, including singer Pink, actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, and fellow magician Dynamo.

Renowned pop-culture icon and magician, Roy Horn, has died at the age of 75 after contracting the Coronavirus.

The entertainer, best known as one half of the performing Siegfried & Roy made famous by their lion and tiger shows in Las Vegas, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was said to be “responding well to treatment.” However, Mr Horn’s health suddenly took a turn for the worst due to complications and he eventually died of the disease.

Siegfried Fishbacher, the other half of the duo, issued a statement saying that, “today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend.”

“From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried. Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life.”

Rest in peace to the orginal Tiger King #RoyHorn

The tributes continued to pour out.

Actor and former Mr Universe, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is widely quoted as saying that, “I always loved seeing Siegfried & Roy, two great immigrants who set a new standard for entertainment. No one could match their talent and energy. They literally had the best show in the history of Vegas. I loved watching Roy's magic and stunts. I can't believe he's gone.”

“I'll always be grateful for their big hearts and kindness. When my mom came to visit, it was a big deal for her to see Siegfried and Roy, and they made her feel like the queen. My thoughts are with Roy's family, Siegfried, and all of their fans.”

The two men came originally came from Germany to the US and made their debut in a 1990 Las Vegas show at The Mirage hotel and casino performing magic tricks and showcasing a lineup of big cats to awestruck audiences.

However, things took a turn for the worse in October 2003 when one of the tigers Roy was using during a show attacked him.The attack caused a series of major injuries to Roy, limiting his ability to move and speak.

Magician roy horn of Siegfried & roy has died of CIVID-19 at the age of 75

Rest in peace

