US President Donald Trump Meets Republican Members of Congress - Video

President of the United States Donald Trump is meeting with Republican members of Congress on Friday, May 8 amid reports of a historic rise in unemployment that was caused by the raging coronavirus pandemic.
A record number of over 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March.
Earlier in the day, the US president stated that "all those lost jobs will be back very soon".
As of Friday, more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United States, with 73,573 fatalities, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.
