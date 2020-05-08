Ex-Epstein Associate Maxwell Reportedly Doesn't Believe He Killed Himself

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former mistress of the late billionaire and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has stated she doesn't believe he killed himself, The Sun reported, citing a source.
"She is not convinced he killed himself. Who is? The only one is the medical examiner in New York", the newspaper reported, citing a source close to Maxwell. "The only thing anybody knows for sure is that he died on a particular date at a particular time. Prisons are dangerous places and particularly dangerous for paedophiles... You don't have to buy into a conspiracy theory to believe that he was killed in prison".
The woman previously pointed out the suspicious circumstances of Epstein's death in his cell.
"I am no conspiracist, I rely on facts, things that are real & I can see. The problem here is we can’t see anything at all. It's all gone 'missing'. Epstein's case from the start to now has been shrouded in secrecy & deceit. #EpsteinSuicideCoverUp", she wrote back in December.
Epstein had been under investigation since 2005 before he died in jail last year while awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges. Following the incident, forensic experts argued if it was a suicide, with many stressing it was more likely murder. Numerous reports also suggested that his cell was not properly checked after the prisoner was found dead.
At the same time, Epstein's prison guards, supervising his cell as the billionaire was on the suicide watch, have been charged with conspiracy and falsifying records.
