Trump 2020 Campaign Boss Blasts Twitter After President's Re-election Bid Compared to ‘Death Star’

It is not the first time that the Trump 2020 campaign has made comparisons between the efforts for his re-election and blockbuster US movie plots. In December 2019, the so-called Trump War Room tweeted a clip featuring the president as Thanos, a fictional comic book antagonist from Marvel Comics.

US President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, on Thursday praised the president’s 2020 re-election campaign by comparing it to the iconic Star Wars film cycle and it's infamous ‘Death Star’, a huge space weapon designed for destroying entire planets.

In a series of tweets, Parscale, a digital consultant and political aide to Trump, described the president's 2020 campaign as “the biggest, baddest juggernaut ever”.

“For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star). It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc,” Parscale tweeted, alongside a gif of the Death Star. “In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time”.

The campaign manager, echoing Trump, referred to the presumptive Democratic nominee, former US Vice President Joe Biden, as “sleepy”, adding that “He won’t know what hit him” in the November presidential election.

Parscale’s comparison of Trump's 2020 re-election campaign to the well-known Death Star was quickly met with a large amount of reactions laughing at him and noting that the Trump aid may have forgotten what happens to the Death Star weapons; destroyed in a particularly dramatic fashion.

“I’m taking it you don't know what happened to the Death Star?” replied one of the Twitterians.

Many users thumbed down Parscale’s comparison, with someone wondering, “Who chooses to portray themselves as the Death Star?”

Later in the day, the Trump aide tweeted an attempt at a clarification of his use of the Death Star to describe re-election efforts.

“I didn’t give our campaign the name, Death Star, the media did. However, I am happy to use the analogy. The fact is, we haven’t used it yet,” Parscale wrote. “Laugh all you want, we will take the win!”

In December 2019, during Trump's impeachment, the Trump War Room Twitter account posted a video featuring the president as Thanos, an all-powerful fictional comic book bad-guy from Marvel Comics, with the caption: “House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump’s re-election is inevitable”.