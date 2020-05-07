Register
22:55 GMT07 May 2020
    Vice President Joe Biden, participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington.

    'It Has Not Been Safe': Tara Reade Calls on Biden to End 2020 Bid, Addresses 'Russian Agent' Claim

    Tara Reade is calling for presumptive Democratic nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2020 presidential race and says that her speaking out about the alleged 1993 sexual assault has resulted in attacks from Biden surrogates and even a death threat.

    After securing interviews with the likes of The Hill, Democracy Now! and The Intercept, Reade sat down with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly for an on-camera interview to discuss details surrounding Biden’s alleged sexual misconduct and the recent public fallout from going public with her account.

    A preview of the forthcoming one-on-one interview was released on Thursday in which Reade calls on the former vice president to withdraw from the 2020 presidential election in November.

    “You and I were there, Joe Biden. Please, step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for [the Office of] the President of the United States,” she said, speaking to the former vice president directly.

    Reade has become infamous among left-leaning, mainstream media outlets - especially since Biden denied that the alleged 1993 sexual assault ever happened.

    "I want to address allegations by a former staffer that I engaged in misconduct 27 years ago. They aren't true. This never happened,” he claimed in his first statement on the matter earlier this month.

    Reade claimed that in addition to the media bias and the cyberattacks waged against her, surrogates of Biden - particularly those verified on Twitter - have been saying “horrible things” about, and to, her.

    “He hasn’t himself, but there is a measure of hypocrisy with the campaign saying it is safe. It has not been safe,” she said.

    Writings by Reade that appeared to praise Russian President Vladimir Putin have also been brought up in opposition to her accusations against Biden.

    “It was trying to smear me and distract from what happened, but it won’t change the facts of what happened in 1993,” she told the New York Times, noting that the passages referenced by her detractors were from a novel she was writing.

    Those smear attempts also resulted in a threat against her life, according to Reade. “I got a death threat from that because they thought that I was being a traitor to America,” she told Kelly in the preview.

    Reade will be backed in court by Wigdor LLP, which has previously represented women who leveled sexual assault accusations at former Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. USA Today reported that Douglas Wigdor, a founding partner of the law firm, was a vocal advocate for Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that then-SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s.

    Accusations of hypocrisy have been hurled at Democrats who vehemently oppose Reade’s account and allegations.

    No clear date has been set for the premiere of the interview, which is Reade’s first TV interview since Biden’s denial of the alleged 1993 incident.

    
