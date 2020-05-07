Video: US Nurses Rally Near White House to Commemorate 88 Colleagues Who Died from COVID-19

“This morning, nurses stood in front of the White House alongside 88 pairs of shoes representing the 88 nurses who have died so far in the COVID-19 crisis,” the largest union of registered nurses in the US said on Thursday. “They honored those who have lost their lives and fought to protect nurses still working on the front lines of this pandemic”.
The organization urged the US Senate to support the COVID-19 relief package.
Right now at the White House:— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 7, 2020
Nurses from National Nurses United protest for PPE, with 88 pairs of shoes to represent each nurse who has died from coronavirus.
pic.twitter.com/CjaVs37rRN
“This package could be finalized in a matter of days, so we don’t have much time to put pressure on these senators to protect nurses,” the statement said. “That’s why nurses are taking time out of their hectic schedule to stand outside of the White House right now and why we need you to make some time to email your senators today”.
Union RNs placed shoes outside the White House, each pair representing a nurse lost due to insufficient PPE during #COVID19.— NationalNursesUnited (@NationalNurses) May 7, 2020
Put yourself in their shoes.
Honor the fallen.
And fight like hell for the living.
Call Congress NOW and demand they #ProtectNurses: (202) 335-6015 pic.twitter.com/yPtFbB91Fh
During a heartbreaking White House protest on #NursesWeek, RNs left empty shoes to represent nurse lives lost to #COVID19.💔— Bonnie Castillo (@NNUBonnie) May 7, 2020
Who will care for our patients when we get sick? Take action at https://t.co/Zn9dUSploS pic.twitter.com/D9wkTmg1KZ
Last Friday, thousands of nurses across the United States joined rallies to demand personal protection equipment and improvement of work conditions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in April that almost 9,300 healthcare providers have been infected by the coronavirus.
