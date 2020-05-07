'Somebody Was Stupid': Trump Doubles Down on Claims That COVID-19 Leaked From Wuhan Lab

"Something happened," Trump, referring to the virology lab, asserted to reporters on Thursday after being questioned about his unsubstantiated theory on COVID-19's origin.
"Probably it was incompetence. Somebody was stupid," he added amid a White House photo-op with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, as reported by the pool.
While Trump's evidence of the virus' link to the Wuhan lab remains to be seen by the public, that has not prevented the US president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from ramping up anti-Beijing rhetoric.
"China could have spared the world a descent into global economic malaise. They had a choice but instead - instead China coverd up the outbreak in Wuhan," Pompeo told reporters Wednesday.
