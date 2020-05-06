Register
20:50 GMT06 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A member of the homeless community walks past Ben's Chili Bowl, whose founders Ben and Virginia Ali famously kept the restaurant running through very difficult times in the past, as the eatery navigates the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak with no seating, limited hours and help from a federal Payroll Protection Program Loan in Washington, U.S. April 30, 2020

    Washington, DC, Now COVID-19 Hotspot as Cases Rise in Capital Region

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107922/19/1079221907_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_4d75b890fc8aafdeacea2e8dfac7890c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005061079221990-washington-dc-now-covid-19-hotspot-as-cases-rise-in-capital-region-/

    While social distancing measures and stay-at-home policies have been ordered by the respective governments of Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia, the US capital, sandwiched between the two states, has become a hotspot for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus as related infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise.

    In early April, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) announced that the Baltimore-Washington, DC, corridor had been classified by the Trump administration as an “emerging hot spot” for the novel coronavirus. About a month later, it would appear that Maryland, Washington, DC, and even the neighboring state of Virginia are all experiencing increased reports of the contagious disease.

    According to a Wednesday update from the office of Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the nation’s capital has 5,461 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and has suffered 277 associated deaths of District residents.

    Data shows that 220, or 79%, of those who have died from the contagious disease in the capital were Black. Despite the Black community suffering a majority of the COVID-19 deaths in the District, the US Census estimate details that Black Americans make up 46.4% of the city’s population, while white people make up 45.6% of city residents.

    Travis Gayles, chief of public health services for Montgomery County, Maryland, explained to AFP that a large portion of the area’s labor force is considered essential, and workers have to make their way into Washington, DC, or major cities in Virginia and Maryland.

    "We are a highly populated area with a high density," he told the outlet. "We still have a high number of essential workers that have to go to work and are subject to exposure there.”

    This presents a particular issue for the Black community, which makes up a majority of the area’s essential workforce.

    Conor Maxwell, an expert on race and ethnicity policy with the Center For American Progress, told Washington, DC, news outlet WUSA9 that a third of Black workers in Virginia and Maryland have underlying conditions that make them susceptible to COVID-19 - such as asthma, heart disease and diabetes. At the same time, 1 in 4 white workers were found to have underlying conditions.

    Furthermore, Gayles noted that proximity at home is an issue for many individuals in Maryland - which has confirmed 28,163 cases of the novel coronavirus and logged at least 1,338 associated deaths from the disease.

    "It is not uncommon that two families share a two-bedroom apartment," he told AFP. "When one is positive, it spreads quickly, and it is much more difficult to isolate."

    While the nation’s capital has been deemed a hotspot for COVID-19, Amanda Castel, a professor of epidemiology at George Washington University, told the outlet that rather than being alarmed, the public should be "reassured that social distancing is working."

    "There are more test kits and more testing sites," she explained. “We are building capacities to test more individuals … It means we will identify more people who are positive.”

    Virginia, which has identified 20,256 cases of the novel coronavirus and reported 713 associated deaths, is slated to move into “Phase One” of loosening pandemic-related restrictions on May 15. While new cases in Virginia have gone down overall recently, they continue to climb in northern Virginia, particularly near Washington, DC.

    "I want to make it very clear this virus is still here. It has not gone away and it will not go away until we have a vaccination," Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA) said on Monday, as reported by local outlet WDBJ-7. However, officials in Washington, DC, and Maryland, have not made similar statements on a reopening timeline.

    "Guidance was clear for states to prepare to reopen - a 14-day decline in cases, capacity for widespread testing, hospitals in place," Castel stressed. "If you can't tick all the boxes, it makes it premature to reopen."

    Related:

    Trump: China 'May or May Not' Keep Trade Deal With US
    Video: US Cop Reassigned After Violent Beating of Suspect Emerges Online
    Video: US Air Force’s B-1B Bombers Make 24-Hour Flight for Live-Fire Drills Near Russian Border
    New COVID-19 Mutation Suggests Virus Likely Weakening Similarly to SARS - Study
    US Epidemiologist Slams Trump Admin’s COVID-19 Response as Possible War Crime
    Tags:
    Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, Virginia, Ralph Northam, Maryland, Larry Hogan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The rays of the searchlights of the air defense troops illuminate the sky of Moscow. Moscow, June 1941.
    The Great Patriotic War Through the Lens of Army Photojournalists
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse