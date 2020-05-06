Register
08:46 GMT06 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rick Bright, recently ousted director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, is seen in his official government handout portrait photo from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services taken in Washington, U.S. in 2017.

    ‘Pressured to Let Politics Drive Decisions’: Ousted US Vaccine Chief Files Whistleblower Complaint

    © REUTERS / HANDOUT
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (204)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107907/26/1079072695_0:407:2048:1559_1200x675_80_0_0_9e9aec6369f6ca2cbbded5c1fed36a1c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005061079210501-pressured-to-let-politics-drive-decisions-ousted-us-vaccine-chief-files-whistleblower-complaint-/

    Earlier, former leader of the US federal vaccine agency Dr. Rick Bright claimed he was sidelined as “retaliatory treatment” for raising science-based concerns about White House policies on treating COVID-19 and vaccines.

    Dr. Rick Bright, the former director of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) - the US department involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine – has filed a formal whistleblower complaint alleging he was demoted to a “less impactful” position for raising concerns over President Donald Trump’s promotion of a specific treatment for the disease, while his early warnings about the coronavirus were disregarded, reports CNN.

    In the complaint, Bright reveals he is seeking reinstatement as BARDA's director and demanding a full investigation into the circumstances around his sidelining.

    "I was pressured to let politics and cronyism drive decisions over the opinions of the best scientists we have in government," Bright was cited as saying after filing the 89-page complaint, which includes 60 pages of exhibits.

    Scepticism and surprise were the only response Bright claims to have received after his warnings to superiors regarding shortages of critical medical supplies, including N95 masks, as the respiratory disease was fast spreading beyond China.

    A resident wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past government propaganda poster featuring Tiananmen Gate in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Thursday, April 16, 2020
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    A resident wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past government propaganda poster featuring Tiananmen Gate in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Thursday, April 16, 2020

    Despite some officials in the Trump administration, like White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, allegedly sharing his concerns, the vaccine scientist cites a deplorable overall lack of action at the top of the US administration, adding that he was eventually cut out of COVID-19 response meetings.

    Bright claims he alerted officials at the Department of Health and Human Services to the lack of due preparedness for the outbreak as far back as in January, yet the reaction was "indifference which then developed into hostility".

    The former vaccine chief cites previous disputes with HHS leadership, including Secretary Alex Azar and Robert Kadlec, the assistant secretary for preparedness and response, as also jeopardising his position.

    "Dr. Bright pressed for urgent access to funding, personnel and clinical specimens, including viruses, which he emphasised were all critically necessary to begin development of lifesaving medicines needed in the likely event that the virus spread outside of Southeast Asia… Secretary Azar and Dr. Kadlec responded with surprise at Dr. Bright's dire predictions and urgency and asserted that the United States would be able to contain the virus and keep it out of the United States," reads the complaint.

    Subsequently, Bright says he openly questioned US President Donald Trump’s promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the COVID-19 disease, making his position known to the HHS's leadership when they sought to make "potentially harmful drugs" available for treating the respiratory disease despite a lack of reliable testing.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the coronavirus, as President Donald Trump listens, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the coronavirus, as President Donald Trump listens, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington

    Trump had previously suggested that taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, and azithromycin together was an effective treatment for COVID-19. The US President had claimed this might “have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine.”

    By mid-March, Bright and other officials, says the complaint, were increasingly pressured by top HHS officials to make chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine widely available to the public.

    "His efforts to prioritise science and safety over political expediency and to expose practices that posed a substantial risk to public health and safety, especially as it applied to chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, rankled those in the Administration who wished to continue to push this false narrative," says the complaint filed by Bright.

    Despite having led the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority since 2016, Rick Bright was reassigned in late April to a narrower position at the National Institutes of Health.

    According to the scientist’s attorney, Bright is set to testify before a subcommittee of the House Energy & Commerce Committee on 14 May, after the chairwoman of the House's Health Subcommittee, Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo, had been cited by CNN in April as intending to summon him before a panel to review his removal.

    HHS spokesperson Caitlin Oakley has issued a statement saying:

    "Dr. Bright was transferred to the NIH to work on diagnostics testing - critical to combatting COVID-19 - where he has been entrusted to spend upwards of $1 billion to advance that effort… We are deeply disappointed that he has not shown up to work on behalf of the American people and lead on this critical endeavour."

    In a tweeted response, the scientist’s spokeswoman Kendra Barkoff Lamy said Bright had taken sick leave after his removal caused his health to deteriorate.

    ​Bright's attorneys argue his demotion amounts to a violation of the Whistleblower Protection Act, claiming he "engaged in numerous instances of protected activity".

    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (204)

    Related:

    US Federal Vaccine Agency Leader Suggests His Demotion Was Political
    Former US Federal Vaccine Agency Chief Files Whistleblower Complaint For ‘Retaliatory’ Demotion
    White House Mulling Replacing Health Chief Azar Amid Frustration Over Response to COVID-19– Reports
    Tags:
    Alex Azar, US Food and Drug Administration, Department of Health and Human Services, Health and Human Services (HHS), National Institutes of Health, National Institutes of Health, coronavirus, COVID-19, Donald Trump, Peter Navarro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen at the seaside, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown which was put in place due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, 4 May 2020.
    Italy: The First Day After the Easing of Quarantine Restrictions
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse