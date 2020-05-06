Trump Awkwardly Hugs Arizona Governor Instead of Shaking Hands During Mask Factory Visit - Video

As US President Donald Trump stepped off Air Force One in Phoenix, he reached out expecting to shake hands with Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey, but then seemed to remember the advice about avoiding handshakes due to the coronavirus threat as he pulled away, before diplomatically opting for a makeshift hug - in a somewhat awkward moment which was captured on camera.
Trump was not wearing either a protective face mask or gloves during his tour of a Honeywell factory in Phoenix that manufactures protective masks.
Trump not wearing mask but goggles at Honeywell facility. Other aides not wearing masks at all. Sign in facility says “face mask required in this area.” pic.twitter.com/Uq7Fr2ioeS— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 5, 2020
The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed 1.2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
