Register
02:38 GMT06 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The full moon sets behind a wind farm in the Mojave Desert in California, January 8, 2004. Picture taken January 8, 2004.

    Trump Administration Drafts ‘Artemis Accords’ Treaty for Lunar Mining, Report Claims

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/90/1079209008_0:0:2200:1238_1200x675_80_0_0_f5990c6f98e13ccb9eebc06fca6c4627.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005061079208855-trump-administration-drafts-artemis-accords-treaty-for-lunar-mining-report-claims/

    In April, the White House issued an executive order on “encouraging international support for the recovery and use of space resources”. The order included efforts to oppose joining the 1979 Moon Treaty and the negotiation of alternative unilateral and multilateral agreements with other states.

    The administration of the US President Donald Trump is drafting a new international pact regarding lunar mining called the ‘Artemis Accords’, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the proposed treaty.

    The Artemis Accords, named after NASA’s new Artemis moon program, reportedly suggests “safety zones” for future lunar bases to prevent damage or interference from other rival countries or companies working in close areas.

    According to Reuters, the new US-sponsored treaty, aimed at replacing the 1979 Moon Treaty seeks to provide a framework under international law for companies to own the resources they mine from the moon.`

    Though the 1979 Moon Treaty states that celestial bodies and the moon are “not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means”, one source, cited by Reuters, argued that the “safety zones” are not “some territorial claim”. He said that those zones would vary depending on the operation and would allow for coordination between space actors “without technically claiming territory as sovereign”.

    “The idea is if you are going to be coming near someone’s operations, and they’ve declared safety zones around it, then you need to reach out to them in advance, consult and figure out how you can do that safely for everyone,” the source said, cited by Reuters.

    A draft of the Artemis Accords has not yet been officially shared with US space partners, according to the outlet. The Trump administration is expected to negotiate the accords in the coming weeks with countries including those in Europe and Canada, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and other states that Washington sees as having “like-minded” interests in the commercial use of the resources of the moon.

    Russia will not be an early partner in the Artemis Accords as the Pentagon views Moscow as “hostile” for conducting “threatening” satellite maneuvers toward American spy satellites in Earth orbit, according to Reuters.

    On 6 April, Trump issued an executive order that included efforts to oppose joining the Moon Treaty, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1979.

    Only 18 members of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space have ratified the 1979 accord. Major space powers such as Russia, China and the US are not signatories to the accord.

    Related:

    Is it a Crossover Episode? Elon Musk Agrees to Put Anime Flag on the Moon
    Not Dead After All: Traces of Tectonic Activity Found on Moon, Scientists Say
    Photos: Fifth-Largest Moon Rock Up for Sale With $2.4 Million Price Tag
    Oxygen to Be Extracted from Lunar Dust at New Facility - Reports
    Japan to Launch Micro Lunar Probe to Moon's Orbit on Solid-Fuel Rocket in 2020s - Reports
    Tags:
    Space, agreement, treaty, ARTEMIS, mining, moon, Donald Trump, White House, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen at the seaside, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown which was put in place due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, 4 May 2020.
    Italy: The First Day After the Easing of Quarantine Restrictions
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse