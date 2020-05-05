Watch Massive Fire After Gas Line Explosion in Fleming County, Kentucky

A gas line explosion caused a massive blaze in Fleming County in the US state of Kentucky on Monday afternoon, according to Fleming County Emergency Management.
"We heard a loud rumble," Tommy Lambert, who lives close by said, as quoted by the LEX 18 media outlet. "It reminded us of an earthquake in the 1980s we once had."
While no one was hurt due to the blast occurring at a wooded area with no homes nearby, a video of the monstrous fire has appeared on social media:
Wow! Check out this video of the possible gas line explosion in Fleming County. (Video courtesy of Josh Clark)#kywx pic.twitter.com/YoBdHnrKzZ— Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) May 4, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)