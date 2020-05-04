Register
12:21 GMT04 May 2020
    Brandi Love

    Brandi Love: Trump-Supporting Porn Star Accuses Feminists of Hypocrisy

    © Photo : Facebook/Brandi Love Official
    US
    224
    Conservative positions seem to be rare in the sex industry, including adult films. The award-winning porn actress Brandi Love stands out from the otherwise left-leaning crowd.

    A-list porn actress Brandi Love has opened up on what it’s like doing porn and being a Donald Trump supporter.

    Speaking to the Daily Beast, Love said she voted for Trump because of his protectionist America First policy.

    “Were there things I didn’t like? Of course,” she admitted. “But there’s never gonna be someone where I’m like, this is awesome. And my voter card may be Republican but I voted for Bill Clinton back in the day. For me, it’s always a matter of what is on the ticket and what is their agenda—and then you just hope they do what they said.”

    Love, who describes herself as a conservative and a Christian, believes that she is not welcome among those on the right or the left. “The left thinks I’m being exploited; the right thinks I’m wearing a scarlet letter,” she explained.

    She singled out her critics from the feminist movement, which is mostly represented by supporters of so-called liberal values: “They hate me, which seems hypocritical because they push for women to have equal rights and push for women’s power. I have it. I have the power and I’m making the money, and yet they hate me. Go on my Twitter feed, you’ll see.”

    The 47-year-old, who has more than 863 million views on her videos on Pornhub alone, is one of a mere handful of adult film actresses who openly style themselves as Trump supporters. It is understood that a majority of performers support “progressive” politicians like Bernie Sanders, and some who actually support Trump are afraid to come forward about it.

    Love recounted that she herself has lost some friends because of the dramatic polarisation of opinions. “In the last eight to 12 years, we’ve become so polarised that, even if someone’s known me for 10 years, I’ll tell them I voted for Trump and they’ll go, Oh my God! How could you fking vote for that guy? And I’m like, Wait, we’re friends, man. I know you. I’m more than a voter-registration card, am I not?”

    Although Republicans in 2016 established themselves as the anti-porn party (their official platform termed porn a “public health crisis that is destroying the lives of millions”), the actress argues that this policy has failed to materialise, and never will.

    “Every Republican president was demonised and made the adult industry think they’d ruin porn; it’s never happened,” she told the Daily Beast. “We haven’t had one president do that. Not one—on the right or the left.”

    Tags:
    Pornhub, porn, United States, Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump
