Tara Reade Says Sex Assault Allegation Not Included in 1993 Joe Biden Complaint - Report

Previously, several women accused Biden of touching them inappropriately or violating their personal space, but they did not describe those acts as instances of sexual assault or harassment.

Former Senate staffer Tara Reade said on Friday in an interview with the Associated Press that the 1993 complaint against Biden, which she said she had filed to the Congressional Personnel Office, does not include explicit accusations of sexual assault or harassment.

“I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable”, she said. “I know that I was too scared to write about the sexual assault.” Reade added that the main word which she used to describe her relations with Joe Biden was the word "uncomfortable".

In April, Tara Reade filed a criminal complaint against the presumptive Democratic presidential hopeful claiming that Biden pushed her up against a wall in a Senate corridor and penetrated her with his fingers in 1993, according to a police report seen by Business Insider.

She has also accused Biden of forcing her out after she tried to speak up about his behavior to her superiors in his office.

Joe Biden has vehemently denied allegations of sexual misconduct on his part, earlier forwarded by the former Senate staffer, saying it "never happened".

"I want to address allegations by a former staffer that I engaged in misconduct 27 years ago. They aren't true. This never happened", Biden said in an MSNBC interview.

He has further requested the Secretary of the Senate to search the National Archives to identify any complaints against him that his accuser, Tara Reade, claims to have filed back in 1993.

“I would ask that the public release include not only a complaint if one exists, but any and all other documents in the records that relate to the allegation”, Biden added.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump called on the former US vice president to "respond" to sexual assault allegations against him.

"I think he should respond ... it could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations. I've been falsely charged numerous times, and there is such a thing", Trump stated.