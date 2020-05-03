'No Barbecue': NYPD Sends 1,000 Officers to Enforce Social Distancing in NYC

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has dispatched 1,000 officers in New York City to ensure citizens comply with social distancing guidelines over the weekend, according to NYPD chief Terence Monahan.
Throughout the weekend, officers are making sure New Yorkers maintain a six-foot distance from each other while using public transportation, eating out in restaurants, and just chilling in the parks. No large gatherings are allowed.
"You cannot gather; you cannot barbecue. We're going to give you a summons. There's been enough warnings", Monahan told NBC News.
Hundreds of extra cops will be out across the city this weekend ensuring that everyone is safe — and staying healthy. We need every New Yorker to stay six feet apart. The NYPD will be enforcing social distancing rules. pic.twitter.com/2KvDnFKJ9N— Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) May 2, 2020
This weekend, since the weather is going to be nice, we know people will be heading outside to soak up the sun and enjoy the fresh air. Just remember social distancing rules are still in place. pic.twitter.com/PTTH9CY1UR— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 2, 2020
The NYPD added that officers were also handing out protective masks to those who don't have one.
Whether our men and women in blue are on bikes or foot, they’re out in @NYCParks today to ensure New Yorkers are doing everything needed to stay healthy — and six feet apart. They even have masks for those who need one. Remember, no large gatherings! pic.twitter.com/Kgo0aryk9A— Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) May 2, 2020
New York City has been coronavirus hot spot number one in the United States, registering more than 18,400 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
