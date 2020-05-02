Michigan Pilot Sends Literal 'F*** You' to Governor Whitmer Amid Lockdown Extension

An angry Michigan pilot made a long trip, drawing "F U" and an arrow pointing at Governor Whitmer's mansion.
"The government, no matter Democrats or Republicans, always seem like they're trying to do something just to prove they’re doing something, without weighing the ramifications", aviator Ed Frederick told journalists, commenting on his message.
My Hero- Ed Frederick of Michigan sends Governor Whitmer a personal sky message F-U with an arrow pointing at the Governors Mansion. https://t.co/cEP9bMDmHr— Jen Scholtz (@scholtz_jen) May 2, 2020
The pilot, who said he owns a small business, stressed that the quarantine measures are unnecessarily harsh and hurt people who are living "paycheck-to-paycheck". "There are 82 counties, but really only four need to be locked down", he added, noting that the largest concentration of cases was in the southeast region around the city of Detroit.
According to official data, there are 42,356 COVID-19 cases in Michigan, with 3,866 fatalities from the disease.
