US Army Deploys Thermal Sensors at Bases to Screen for COVID-19 Carriers

"These stand-off thermal imaging capabilities provide significant advantages over hand-held thermometers as they provide a safe distance between the operators and subjects, and require less manpower", the release said on Friday. "The technology, which does not require physical contact, processes information quickly, allowing faster flow of traffic into buildings and facilities".
As part of the #COVID-19 response, the @USArmyREF, @PEOSoldier and the @CCDC_C5ISR led the initiative to use thermal-imaging devices to screen for potentially elevated body temperatures of personnel entering military facilities.— U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 1, 2020
Learn more at https://t.co/L7BZlYy1OF#ArmyTech pic.twitter.com/lmnQBJxi6q
The Army explained that screening takes a few seconds to measure the temperature at a distance of six-to-eight feet using a forward-looking infrared sensor mounted on a tripod.
If an elevated temperature is detected, individuals receive a secondary screening with a non-contact forehead thermometer. If a secondary screening confirms an elevated temperature, the individual will be encouraged to seek further screening with a medical provider, the release said.
Since the first demonstrating of the system at the Defence Department’s Visitor Centre on 22 April, and also at Fort Benning in the US state of Georgia, thousands of people have been screened using the systems, the release added.
The Army plans to expand the system to other bases, first in the National Capital Region followed by distribution to US Army North, the ground-force component of US Northern Command, according to the release.
All comments
Show new comments (0)