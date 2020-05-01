Trump: FDA Grants Emergency Authorization of Remdesivir to Treat COVID-19

US President Donald Trump revealed Friday that Gilead Science's antiviral drug Remdesivir has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of COVID-19.

According to Reuters, Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day called the FDA's emergency authorization an "important first step" and pledged to donate "1 million vials of remdesivir." US Vice President Mike Pence also said that 1 million vials of remdesivir will be distributed to hospitals starting Monday.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn also called the authorization of remdesivir to treat the novel coronavirus "an important clinical advance," Reuters reported.

The FDA authorization comes just two days after Gilead Sciences revealed it was aware of “positive data” from a clinical trial by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the antiviral drug as a COVID-19 treatment.

The institute is led by Anthony Fauci, one of the leading doctors assigned to the White House Coronavirus Task Force. During a Wednesday meeting in the Oval Office, Fauci indicated that the drug trial showed that remdesivir has had a significant effect on reducing coronavirus symptoms.

"The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery," Fauci said on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, former US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said that that remdesivir is probably not a “home run” treatment for the novel coronavirus, but can help alleviate symptoms.

“It’s not going to be a cure, but it is going to be a drug potentially that if you use it particularly early in the course of a disease - you hang it in the emergency room when someone comes in with COVID, especially someone with risk factors that predict they’ll have a worse outcome from the disease - it could reduce their chances of having a really bad outcome,” he said in a statement to CNBC.

However, it appears as though the drug may have side effects in some patients.

According to the Financial Times, a Chinese trial indicated that remdesivir did not improve patients’ conditions or decrease the amount of COVID-19 in their bloodstreams. Out of a group of 237 patients, 158 were given the drug, while the remaining 79 were part of the control group. Eighteen patients who received the drug experienced adverse side effects and had to stop taking it

Remdesvir was initially developed by Gilead as a potential treatment for Ebola; however, it failed to treat the disease, which causes severe bleeding and organ failure. The drug has been experimentally shown to be effective at inhibiting the growth of coronaviruses that cause illnesses similar to COVID-19, including severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

More details to follow.