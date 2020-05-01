White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Holds First News Briefing - Video

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is holding her first news briefing after replacing Stephanie Grisham on 8 April.
In March, Trump stressed that his White House had "done a poor job on press relationships" while he was talking up the performance of his team in addressing the crisis.
This is the first such briefing scheduled in more than a year. The last event was held by former Press Secretary Sarah Sanders in March 2019.
