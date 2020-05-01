White House Adviser Says US in 'Pause Mode' for Next 20-30 Days

The United States will be in a "pause mode" for the next 20-30 days to see what effect the latest batch of financial help will have on the economy, Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow said on Friday.
According to the economic adviser, the US will concentrate on pro-growth incentives and on eliminating business barriers in anticipation of the COVID-19 relief package.
"So, we have our own set of tasks, and we'll probably come together in a few weeks, and resume the discussions, but our emphasis, I believe, is going to be on future growth incentives", Kudlow told Fox News.
Last week, the US Congress approved a $484-billion relief package, the fourth such bill adopted to respond to the ongoing pandemic. The latest legislation brought total federal spending in the fight against the coronavirus up to $3 trillion.
The United States has recently passed the one million-case threshold and currently has almost a third of all global coronavirus cases.
As of 2:00pm CEST, there are 1,035,353 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 55,337 deaths, according to the WHO.
