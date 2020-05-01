Register
12:13 GMT01 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Physician Lauren Bernese administers a test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to Rachael Benson, a case manager at Interbay Village, a village of tiny houses managed by the Low Income Housing Institute, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. April 29, 2020

    Bill Gates Slams US COVID-19 Testing Data as 'Bogus', Says It Lacks Accuracy

    © REUTERS / David Ryder
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (128)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107915/79/1079157916_0:98:3072:1826_1200x675_80_0_0_561c17573d074e954f2093238fafe12a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005011079158959-bill-gates-slams-us-covid-19-testing-data-as-bogus-says-it-lacks-accuracy/

    In late April, Bill Gates suggested that life would get back to normal only one to two years from now, even if the spread of the coronavirus is put under control.

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has described US coronavirus testing data as "bogus" because of its inaccuracy and slow turnaround.

    Speaking to CNN on Thursday, he said that despite the increasing number of COVID-19 tests, “the United States does not prioritise who gets tested and […] does not make sure you get results in 24 hours”.

    “If you get your test results within 24 hours so you can act on it, then let's count it", he said.

    According to the 67-year-old billionaire philanthropist, people, who are most infectious within the first three or four days, may continue to communicate and further spread the disease until they obtain the test results.

    "What's the point of the test? That's your period of greatest infectiousness”, Gates added, referring to low-income neighbourhoods that have scantier access to testing facilities and that are not prioritised.

    "Our system fails to have the prioritisation that would give us an accurate picture of what's going on”, the Microsoft co-founder pointed out.

    Bill Gates Says Life Won’t Go Back to Normal in Coming Months

    The remarks come a few days after Gates suggested in an interview with La Figaro that due to the COVID-19, life is “not going to return to normal for one to two years", adding that the world can get through the first stage of the pandemic by developing a system that will function "without the risk of returning to the exponential phase of epidemic progression".

    A healthcare worker administers a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive-thru testing site in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., April 23, 2020
    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    A healthcare worker administers a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive-thru testing site in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., April 23, 2020

    He spoke after President Donald Trump told a press briefing last week that the US is "going maximum" when it comes to coronavirus testing.

    "There are some people that don't want to do that much testing, but we're […] going to the outer limits and I think the way that's probably it should be”, POTUS said.

    The comments followed Vice President Mike Pence stressing that the country has "enough testing capacity today for every state in America to go to Phase 1 if they meet the other criteria of 14 days of reduced cases and sufficient hospital capacity to prepare for any eventuality that may occur”.

    ​He also said that the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) staff will be deployed to all US states to assist with testing and contact tracing.

    While the country is now reportedly testing about 200,000 people per day in connection with the coronavirus, Harvard University experts suggested that in a bid to completely "remobilise the economy", the US will have to test at least 20 million people per day by mid-summer.

    As of Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US has climbed to 1,031,659, with 60,057 fatalities, according to the CDC's latest estimates

    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (128)

    Related:

    US Navy Carrier Nimitz Sets Sail in Empty Pacific After COVID-19 Puts Fleet in Port
    Maryland Governor Says COVID-19 Outbreaks at US Meat Plants Poses Threat to Essential Food Supplies
    US Pug Becomes First Recorded Dog to Test Positive for COVID-19 Virus
    US Oil Producers Reportedly Storing Crude in Strategic Reserve Amid COVID-19-Triggered Oil Glut
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, results, disease, people, testing, Bill Gates, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse