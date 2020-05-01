Apple Revenues Flat in Q2 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple experienced flat revenues in the second quarter of 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, CNBC News reported on Thursday.
The company saw revenue growth of $58.3 billion in Q2, but its shares went down over 2 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed optimism about the company's long-term performance, but said that right now, it was difficult to judge about "what the next 60 days look like" due to "that lack of visibility and uncertainty" amid the pandemic.
"Amid the most challenging global environment in which we've ever operated our business, we're proud to say that Apple grew during the quarter", Cook said in an interview with CNBC. "It was a very unique quarter. I’ve never had anything quite like this. I hope to never have it again, but I'm incredibly proud of the company and what was achieved during that period of time."
In mid-April, Apple released its second-generation iPhone SE - a newer version of the iPhone SE that debuted in 2016. The release came without in-person events due to the lockdown measures induced by COVID-19.
The new coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 3 million and killed over 233,000 people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The virus was first identified in China's Wuhan, later spreading to the rest of the world. On 11 March, the World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)